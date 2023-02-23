Grampians Grape Escape returns for its 30th year | Wimmera Out & About autumn edition

THE iconic wine, food and music festival Grampians Grape Escape is returning to Western Victoria this May and will be celebrating its 30th year as one of the region's most highly anticipated festivals.
With support from the Victorian Government's Regional Events Fund, Grampians Grape Escape will kick-off on Friday May 5 and will run until Sunday May 7, serving up more than 100 exhibitors, masterclasses, cooking demonstrations, kids' activities and live music.
For the past 30 years, the not-for-profit festival has spotlighted the region's producers and winemakers and supported the local tourism and events industry.
Heading up this year's guest chef line-up is chef, author and TV presenter Miguel Maestre, along with Master Chef alumni Khanh Ong, who has added restaurant owner, cookbook author and TV presenter to his belt.
Comedian and wine expert Merrick Watts will take centre stage in the on-site marquee with his smash hit show An Idiots Guide to Wine, where the audience tastes six wines while being taken through an insightful and Grampians Grape Escape returns for its 30th year hilarious journey of the wonderful world of wine.
Festival-goers will also be able to learn about everything from road trip cooking and distilling to getting ready for the Grampians Peaks Trail with a diverse line-up of masterclasses.
The second ever Feel-Good Friday will kick-off the festival weekend, where fun-seekers can begin the end of vintage celebrations dancing to 60's classics from Shell Yeah, a Beach Boys cover band, crowd favourite 19-Twenty and Madhouse, a cover band who never fail to bring the 'house' down.
For more information, visit grampiansgrapeescape.com.au.
