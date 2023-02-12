The Wimmera Mail-Times
SES carry out injured hiker after fall near Halls Gap

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 12 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:30pm
Stawell and Ararat SES volunteers combined to carry out a 21-year-old Victorian woman injured in a fall at Elephant Hide at Halls Gap on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

