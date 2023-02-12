SES carry out injured hiker after fall near Halls Gap

Stawell and Ararat SES volunteers combined to carry out a 21-year-old Victorian woman injured in a fall at Elephant Hide at Halls Gap on Saturday afternoon.
The south-west Victoria air ambulance helicopter flew to assist in the operation, but ambulance staff opted to have the woman carried out rather than being winched up to the helicopter.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson they received a call about 4.06pm and paramedics were joined by SES and police at the scene.
"It appeared he had a fall or had collapsed. There were no obvious injuries and she was taken to Wimmera Base Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment.
Sergeant Peter Young, from Stawell Police, said the incident was reported when another group of hikers happened upon the accident.
"She was located injured by some other walkers at a place called Elephant Hide," Sgt Young said.
"The ambulance chose not to airlift her out, so the SES carried her out to the road and she was taken by road ambulance to the hospital."
Sgt Young said in the 12 months up to November last year police had assisted in 73 search and rescue operations for hikers at the Grampians.
He said police worked with the SES and the ambulance crews who do a tremendous job.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
