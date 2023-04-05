The Wimmera Football netball League season officially starts on Friday, April 7.
In a replay of the 2022 preliminary final, the Ararat Rats will host its local rivals, the Stawell Warriors.
Not only will the two teams kick off the season, they will also be playing for the Perc Bushby Cup
The cup is played annually on Good Friday and is decided on an aggregate system from the results of the four football and seven netball matches.
Four points are awarded for a win and two points for a loss.
In 2022, Ararat defeated Stawell 38 points to 28 on aggregate.
In A Grade netball, Laney McLoughlan scored 35 goals in the Rats' 50-40 win.
Speaking about the round one match, Ararat's co-coach Tahnee Walker was excited about playing an intense game early in the season.
"Stawell and Ararat games always bring intensity, rivalry, skilled play and of course, talent. Stawell always bring their 'A' game to play us," Walker said.
"This is for sure; anyone who comes to watch the game on Good Friday is sure to be impressed."
New Stawell coach Tessa O'Callaghan also expects a tight contest.
"Usually, we match up pretty well with Ararat. I know that they have lost a few girls this year as well," O'Callaghan said.
"I think it will be a pretty good matchup. I have got a feeling it might come down to the line a little."
On the football field, Stawell will be out to avenge its 10.11.71- 18.12.120 loss in round one of 2022.
Tom Mills kicked five goals in the 49-point victory.
Entering his fifth season at the helm of the Warriors, Tom Eckel expects the Rats to feature at the pointy end of the season once more.
"I am expecting them to probably be the benchmark of the competition; they have recruited really well," Eckel said.
"I am expecting it to be a tough game and be pretty quick."
Perc Bushby played 142 games for Essendon, including their 1942 and 1946 premierships.
Bushby later coached Stawell to a premiership in 1950 before he moved to Ararat and coached four consecutive premierships between 1955-58.
Friday, April 7- Alexandra Oval Ararat
Football:
Under 14's - 9:20 am.
Under 17's - 10:40 am.
Reserves - 12:30 pm.
Seniors - 2:20 pm.
Netball:
13 and under - 9:00 am.
15 and under - 10:00 am.
17 and under - 11:00 am.
A Grade - 12:15 pm.
B Grade - 1:30 pm.
C Grade - 2:45 pm.
C Reserve - 3:45 pm.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
