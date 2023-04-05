The Wimmera Mail-Times
Ararat host Stawell to open the 2023 WFNL season

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
April 5 2023 - 7:00pm
Ararat won the Perc Bushby Cup in 2022. File picture.
Ararat won the Perc Bushby Cup in 2022. File picture.

The Wimmera Football netball League season officially starts on Friday, April 7.

