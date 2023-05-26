Overseas recruiting has helped the Horsham Veterinary Hospital increase its staff by one with the successful appointment of Dr. Neo Diker from South Africa.
Dr. Diker moved to Horsham from Pretoria after seeing the move as an opportunity to explore and visit Australia.
"I thought it was an opportunity to do something different, explore another part of the world, and come out of my comfort zone," she said.
She completed six years of veterinary study in South Africa. She practiced for another year before moving to Horsham with her husband, who is qualified in marble work and hopes to find employment in his field.
"The practice manager has been accommodating in finding us a house, and I hope we will be here long-term," she said.
Although Dr. Diker had only been in Horsham for a few days when we spoke to her, she said she was impressed with Horsham and the community.
"I am enjoying it even more than I had hoped," she said.
"It's a small country town, and it is ideal for us; we like it," she said.
Practice Owner Dr. Debbie Delahunty welcomed the recruit saying Dr. Diker's appointment has helped increase their numbers.
However, they are still recruiting as the veterinary industry faces a national shortage of vets.
