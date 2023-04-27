Spoilt for choice when it comes to local produce | Wimmera & Grampians Food & Wine Guide 2023

It's no surprise foodies refer to the Grampians as the "Gastronomic Grampians", with its abundance of restaurants, cafes and bistros across the region.
Add to that award-winning vineyards, five-star dining, farm gate provedores and country pubs - whatever you choose to indulge in, the Grampians has it all!
And, together with other eateries in surrounding towns and villages that showcase seasonal menus bursting with local produce, there are also bakeries, butchers, delicatessens and fruiterers to discover and savour.
The region's local businesses, producers and chefs have built a reputation for the excellence of their produce and the inventive and inspirational ways in which they can make the most of them.
Their championing of local food has been matched by a determination in pubs and clubs to make local beverages part of their everyday stocks.
Why not visit local cellar doors and meet passionate winemakers, hear their stories and let the amazing variety of wines tantalise your taste buds!
The Grampians region also has brilliant breweries that will delight any beer-lover.
As well as supplying their goods for sale, local food and wine vendors are always keen to welcome people through their doors.
So why not pick up a favourite bottle of wine, some of the local produce on offer and make a party of it... enjoy!
