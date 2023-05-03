A new heavy vehicle rescue truck which is equipped with the new state wide fit- out has been welcomed by Horsham SES members. The uniformed approach to its fit-out will be more efficient and save valuable time in call outs the members say.
Team Captain Adam Cox said, "you have no idea how pleased we are to receive this truck to replace the smaller one we've been working with. The new one is uniform with all other neighboring SES crews which means we can interchange and work together more easily if the need arises."
Some of the SES fleet were recalled after a design flaw was identified on some of the vehicles in 2022 and crew have been working with replacement vehicles in the meantime.
The arrival of the Horsham Truck was welcomed by team members on Tuesday May 2. Members climbed aboard to inspect the truck as soon as it arrived from Melbourne.
"There is still room in the new truck to add some of the the things specific to our team so this will be a very well equipped rescue truck," Mr Cox said.
"If we have to rotate our trucks between crews it will be easier for the team members, they'll be familiar with the equipment because of the uniform approach the SES has taken," he said.
The Horsham SES has a team of 25 members and Mr Cox said he'd encourage members of the community to consider joining. It's a way to give back to the community, especially to those in need.
"Our members don't go to every type of call out, some go to height and rescue situations, others go to crashes, it is up to the individual which call outs they would be prefer to be allocated to," Mr Cox said.
"People who have been impacted and have needed the SES at sometime in their life appreciate the time and commitment our officers contribute and often they join after such an event, others just joint to contribute to the community.
We have a great team and we'd like more to join us because it makes the load lighter for everyone, " he said,
