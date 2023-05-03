The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham SES has new truck with uniform state-wide fit out

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
May 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham SES Team Members welcomed the new truck - Jordan Bush, Al4ex Martin, Charlotte Nuske, Karl Mitton, Jason Frost, Ben Woodhart, Adam Cox, Will Taylor, CRystal Sanders, Lauren Hawkens. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Horsham SES Team Members welcomed the new truck - Jordan Bush, Al4ex Martin, Charlotte Nuske, Karl Mitton, Jason Frost, Ben Woodhart, Adam Cox, Will Taylor, CRystal Sanders, Lauren Hawkens. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

A new heavy vehicle rescue truck which is equipped with the new state wide fit- out has been welcomed by Horsham SES members. The uniformed approach to its fit-out will be more efficient and save valuable time in call outs the members say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.