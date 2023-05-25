The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Recommended/Special Publications

Murtoa silo art in full flight | Horsham Out & About Winter 2023

By Kendra Clegg, Murtoa
May 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Sam Bates, also known as SMUG, has given the silo a new lease of life. Picture Katelyn Tepper.
Artist Sam Bates, also known as SMUG, has given the silo a new lease of life. Picture Katelyn Tepper.

VOLUNTEERS from the Murtoa community spent four years attempting to get silo art off the ground and multiple discussions on what the loose concept may be to present to the artist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.