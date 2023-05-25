Murtoa silo art in full flight | Horsham Out & About Winter 2023

VOLUNTEERS from the Murtoa community spent four years attempting to get silo art off the ground and multiple discussions on what the loose concept may be to present to the artist.
But this April, in just a matter of days, the silo backdrop transformed into a bright, meaningful piece of public art portraying 29 local Murtoa birds and one radiant bird to represent one in 30 Australians experience bipolar condition.
The detailed, multiple layers of birds, darting, chirping foraging, can be explored visually for a long time - and I guarantee you will not see everything.
On his last day in Murtoa, I stumbled into a once-in-a-lifetime experience to walk alongside an incredible artist as he whirred up, down and around on the 30-metre high crane from the top to the bottom of the silo to get in close to capture each bird in the full sun.
The artist, Sam Bates, also known as SMUG, showed how the light and shade of the day highlights different aspects of the artwork from different angles.
Sam shared that over winter, the best viewing time for full sun on the whole of artwork was after 4pm and again at dusk.
The timing will extend over the summer when the days are longer and more direct sun is experienced in Murtoa.
To hear Sam's thoughts on each bird, how it looked, presented and the detail from the artist's interpretation was mind-blowing, in particular for the noncreative type like me.
The tiny whisps of white bird plumes using the spray can is incredible compared to the bold spray can strokes.
The use of the blue and white outlines to create depth in the backdrop and forefront of the art.
Some secrets hidden in the art piece were shared, which will be interesting over the years to hear whether they are spotted locally.
Sam reflected about each bird and the detail therein as he captured each photo up in the air.
While Sam's favourite bird is the yellow breasted robin, his favourite in in this Murtoa artwork is the white plumed honeyeater.
Sam is justifiably proud of his Nullawil artwork that claims the largest painting of a dog in the world and Murtoa is happy to join the great Australian tradition of the biggest painted honeyeater, robin, thornbill, pipit, etc.
SMUG's artwork is best viewed to capture the birds in their full flight of activity from Soldier Avenue, across from the Water Tower Museum, which houses the surprising heritage listed James Hill Taxidermy Bird collection, the largest private taxidermy bird collection in the Southern Hemisphere, that inspired the concept of birds for the art.
The artwork was also inspired by the discoveries of former Murtoa resident, Dr. John Cade, the psychiatrist that made massive globally impacting contributions to the understanding and early medical treatment of mental health from the 1940s that changed the quality of lives for countless individuals and families globally.
Signage and a viewing area is underway to promote the best photo location.
This story is one of many featured in the entire magazine online - click HERE for more!
The aim of the community project of public art, a project submitted by a former student from Murtoa to the Community Action Plan, was to draw visitors off the highway into the centre of town with the painted and digital art facing north-west from the water tower and station museum area.
By day, visitors view painted art and by night enjoy the transformed digital animation.
The Murtoa Silo Painted and Digital Art project was made possible through the Regional Develop Victoria (RDV) Regional Tourism Initiative Fund, Yarriambiack Shire Council and the Murtoa Progress Association in late 2022.
It offers Murtoa a highly valuable tourism experience that would drive visitation, as well as develop diversity in livelihoods and bolster the resilience of the community's local economy through this increased year-round visitation and increase in the duration of stays locally.
There is no doubt Murtoa is a warm and welcoming community, with plenty of cosy and comfortable places to stay.
Local shopping is a treat and there are options for takeaway or sit-in meals.
Follow facebook.com/murtoa to keep informed of all things Murtoa.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.