THE Horsham Rural City Council has released its draft 2023-24 Budget for public comment.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said while budgets are not entertaining reads, the document provides an understanding of how the council provides services
"While recent inflation has seen the cost of works and services increase significantly, Council's sound financial position means this year we can still have a lot of capital works and projects to deliver throughout the municipality, including roadworks, footpaths, much-needed improvements to local sporting facilities as well as money to re-activate the Wesley Performing Arts Centre," Cr Gulline said.
"We're looking forward to delivering some great things for the community in the next financial year with this budget."
Cr Gulline said residents were invited to view the budget documents online until 5pm Friday June 9, 2023.
This year's $62 million budget includes $23 million dedicated to capital works and is based on predicted inflation of 3.6% over the 2023-24 financial year.
Council's total income from rates will rise by 3.5% in line with the rate cap set by the Victorian Government's Fair Go Rates system.
Individual rates for residential, commercial, industrial, and farming properties will rise differently however depending on the changes in property valuations.
Farmers will continue to be rated at 50% less than urban property owners with the differential unchanged.
Commercial ratepayers will pay 95% of the residential figure.
The municipal charge will remain at $200 and the pensioner rebate, over and above the State Government rebate, will increase to $50.
