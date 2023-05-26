The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wimmera Hockey Association action heads to Kaniva

By Simon King
May 27 2023 - 8:00am
The Wimmera Hockey Association resumes action this Saturday with action taking place in Kaniva. Picture supplied
After a week off while several local players participated in the Junior Country Championships in Melbourne last weekend, the Wimmera Hockey Association season resumes on Saturday with a full round of matches at Kaniva.

