After a week off while several local players participated in the Junior Country Championships in Melbourne last weekend, the Wimmera Hockey Association season resumes on Saturday with a full round of matches at Kaniva.
This round marks the point in the season when each opponent has been played once, after which each team will know exactly where they stand within their competition.
The feature game is the clash between the two undefeated teams in the Open competition, involving the competition-leading Horsham Hurricanes and the reigning premiers, Yanac Tigers, where a victory by either will see them finish the round on top of the ladder.
A Horsham win would make a big statement, putting them one and a half win ahead of the Tigers, while a Yanac win would see them continue their undefeated run that stretches back to 2019.
The other Open match pits the two teams that still need to kick-start their season against each other.
The Nhill Rangers are still yet to earn any points other than for a bye, and the Kaniva Cobras are coming off their best performance this season, which saw them fight back from two goals down to draw with the Warrack Hoops.
Recent form suggests that the Cobras will tighten their grip on fourth place, but the Rangers have the potential to spring a surprise.
The Hoops have the bye, but regardless of results, they will still be in third place on the ladder on Saturday evening.
Horsham Jets and Yanac are playing to stay in touch with Kanva at the top of the Women's ladder as a Yanac victory will put them in outright second place, but with a win, the Jets will draw equal with Yanac in second place.
Kaniva will play their first match back on their home ground since their grand final win last September, and as they are undefeated so far this season, it is difficult to see the fourth-placed Nhill Thunderbirds tarnishing this record if the reigning premiers can put their best team on the field.
The two points the fifth-placed Warracknabeal receive for the bye will still see them remain outside the top four at the end of the round.
Two evenly-matched games are scheduled in the Under 16 competition that could go either way.
The Horsham Bombers are looking to continue their good form by reversing the result of last year's grand final when they play the Yanac Warriors, who won't be easy to beat as they aim to establish themselves in the top half of the ladder.
It is also difficult to predict a winner when the Kaniva Raiders take on the Nhill Leopards.
The Warracknabeal Revengers have the bye and will remain in fifth place.
