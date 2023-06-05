Significant damage to roads in the Wimmera due to unseasonable weather and flooding has put pressure on residents and delayed some road works in the region, but the three-year project to widen several roads appears to be on track for completion in the planned time frame.
The majority of the work scheduled will create wider roads for increased safety, allowing B-Doubles to pass with out having to move off the road.
Five priority rural roads across Horsham Rural City Council received a share of more than $5 million in Australian Government funding last year, and work is underway across the five projects, with two completed.
In a significant win for the municipality, a total of 36.2km will be widened thanks to the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program's $5,096,156 contribution that will be boosted by Council funding of $3,661,082.
The roads were identified as high priorities in HRCC's Rural Road Network Plan, developed through engagement with rural communities.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said the works were planned across the next three years on strategically essential roads that provide linkages to the Western, Wimmera, and Henty Highways, along with the Wimmera Intermodal Freight Terminal at Dooen and the Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange.
Stage one of the Dimboola-Minyip Road has been completed.
The Yarriambiack Shire Council contributed $331,905 to this project. This connector road has been gradually widened in collaboration with Yarriambiack Shire. The grant will provide funds to widen this route's remaining 7.6 km of narrow sections to 6.2 metres.
Stage one of the Polkemmet Road has been completed, with road widening covering 6.6 kilometers
An HRCC representative said, "A total of 1830 meters was completed this month, concluding the southernmost section adjacent to the Wimmera Highway.
There are several more kilometres to go to the south of the Wimmera River after winter."
Horsham-Lubeck Road will be widened. The 4.9 kilometers of work is underway.
Noradjuha-Tooan East Road will include widening a single side of 9.5 kilometers of the local farm machinery link to the Horsham-Noradjuha Road to 6.2 metres and is scheduled for 2024.
North-East Wonwondah Road widening to 6.2 meters for a distance of 7.6 kilometres is scheduled for the second half of 2023.
"Council is very thankful to the Australian Government for this support enabling our own HRCC roads budget to go so much further," Mayor Robyn Gulline said.
"It's pleasing to see that most of these significant projects are underway, with some already complete.
"It will make our local roads safer and ensure that two B-double trucks can pass each other without moving off the road. It will also provide efficient and safe routes for heavy vehicles that mean they can detour around Horsham, saving time and money," she said.
