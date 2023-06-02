The Wimmera Mail-Times
Edenhope to host round three of Green Triangle Winter Series Show Jumping

John Hall
John Hall
Updated June 2 2023
Edenhope adult Riding Club will host round three of the Green Triangle Winter Series at the Edenhope Pony Club Grounds on Sunday, June 4. Picture file
The Edenhope Adult Riding Club is set to host round three of the Green Triangle Winter Series Show Jumping Competition on Sunday, June 4.

