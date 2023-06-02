The Edenhope Adult Riding Club is set to host round three of the Green Triangle Winter Series Show Jumping Competition on Sunday, June 4.
Riders from both sides of the border as far as Mt Gambier and Hamilton will compete in the event at the Edenhope Pony Club Grounds on the Wimmera Highway.
The Green Triangle Winter Series is an eight show series of Show jumping events, with other events taking place in Merino, Penola, Millicent, Naracoorte and Mt Gambier.
A repeat of 2022's bad weather is unlikely to repeat this weekend, with a predicted 19 degrees for the 160 rounds set to run.
And, Edenhope Adult Racing Club president, Brooke White, says the course is in 'perfect' condition.
"It can get quite wet out here, but at the moment it is ideal," she said.
The annual event is the club's major fundraiser for the year, and in 2023, the event has received a record amount of entries.
"We are really excited," Ms White said.
"We work towards it every year.
"It's amazing, the support that we've had."
The Edenhope series will be made up of eight class events ranging from 35cm to 104cm.
Ribbons will be awarded to the top four of each class.
Place getters with ponies that are 148cm and under in the 65cm class will earn points towards the 'Pony of the Series', while place getters in the 95cm class will earn points for the 'Horse of the series'.
Prizes will be awarded to the 'pony of the series' first and second place.
Edenhope Pony Club Grounds' show jumping arena and cross country course will be open for training on the Saturday, starting from noon.
As a major fundraiser for the club, this event has helped the Edenhope Adult Riding Club and the Edenhope Pony Club to recently begin their project to redevelop their shared club rooms.
"Because we've been able to run these winter show jumping events for the last, probably 10 years, and a few other fundraising events, our club is putting $20,000 into that project," said Ms White.
"It's a major upgrade for the riders in the area.
"We've had our sights set on that for a while and it's finally happening."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
