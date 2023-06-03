The Wimmera Mail-Times
Indigenous cricket team members will gather in Edenhope on the June long weekend.

By Sheryl Lowe
June 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Sporting history will be revisited in the tiny West Wimmera Town of Edenhope on the June long weekend when the 1988 Indigenous Cricket Team reunite for a reunion tour.

