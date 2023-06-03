Sporting history will be revisited in the tiny West Wimmera Town of Edenhope on the June long weekend when the 1988 Indigenous Cricket Team reunite for a reunion tour.
The all-Indigenous Cricket Team travelled to England in 1988 to retrace the steps of the 1868 Indigenous Cricket team, the First XI, who had learned the game from European pastoralists in Western Victoria while working on cattle stations and were chosen for their outstanding athletic ability.
The First XI made history by being the first organised Australian sporting team to travel overseas.
That defining moment in Australia's history has been celebrated with monuments, films, silo art, the 1988 Cricket tour, and reunion weekends. A museum has been established in Harrow, the resting place of 1868 team member Johnny Mullagh whose traditional name was Unaarrimin.
Descendants of the 1868 team and cricket greats successfully lobbied for the First XI to be inducted into the Sport of Australia Hall of Fame in 2022.
The history books tell us the First XI practiced cricket on the banks of Lake Wallace in Edenhope, among other sights in Western Wimmera.
So the weekend celebrations will begin at Edenhope and then travel throughout the region, visiting other significant sites.
Some of the members visited Edenhope for a reunion five years ago but decided this time to gather the whole team together from around Australia for the 2023 reunion.
On Saturday, the Opening of the Edenhope Museum will be dedicated to the Edenhope Cricket Club 1862 and the 1988 Indigenous Cricket Team.
Following this will be a welcome dinner at the Edenhope Community Centre at 6-00 pm.
On Sunday, buses will travel to the 1868 cricket team trail sites in West Wimmera, Brinalbert, Apsley, Dergholm, Goroke, Harrow, and Edenhope.
Celebrations will continue with a light meal on Sunday at 6 pm at the Edenhope Community Centre with a special screening of the Dreaming of Lords movie featuring Ernie Dingo and the 1988 cricket team.
Cricket matches are planned for 2 pm on both days; there will be cricket clinics for children, an exhibition at the school, and entertainment in the evening.
Organiser and Edenhope Aboriginal Cricket committee member Helen Mulraney-Roll said, "I hope people come to the events, learn about the two teams' history, and visit some of the historical sites while celebrating the 150th anniversary of the First XI,"
It is also an opportunity to meet the 1988 team members and hear first-hand about their tour in England, which was organised to bring attention and recognition to the achievements of the First XI.
The Edenhope Tourist Association and the committee have been fundraising for this event, and the public is invited to participate in dinner in the weekend events.
Bookings for dinner on Saturday, June 10, $60-00 a person and must be made by Monday, June 5, by calling 0427 514 149 or emailing edenhopetourism@outlook.com
