Horsham Rural City Council opened the Hamilton Street pedestrian bridge for use Friday June 16

By Sheryl Lowe
June 17 2023 - 8:00am
Ms Taylor said the view along the river was lovely and the bridge will add convenience for the community. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Ms Marianne Taylor was one of the first to walk across the new Hamilton Street pedestrian bridge on Friday night. Horsham Rural City Council notified the community it was open to use after 5 pm on June 16.

