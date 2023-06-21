Jill and Barry Roberts were not Laharum juniors, having started their football and netball with Wonwondah to Laharum's north, but in 1978 Barry joined the Demons, and a year later Jill followed.
Now, 45 years later, the pair have both played over 300 games for the club, earning life memberships, and have raised a family of Demons.
Their son Hamish Roberts, is currently co-coach of Laharum's senior football side, having played his 300th game for the club during round eight of this year's HDFNL season.
Meanwhile, their daughter, Hayley Crute captains the Demons C grade netball side and is set to run out for her 350th game on the day of the clubs anniversary celebrations, Saturday, June 24.
Read also: Laharum to celebrate 100 years of community
Jill and Barry said it is a thrill for them to see their kids reach these milestones at Laharum.
"Our kids grew up at Laharum," Jill said.
"We'd be there from 8:30 in the morning till 8:30 at night, and then they'd cry going home, because they were going home, 12 hours wasn't enough.
"But they grew up playing in the trees and making cubbies, they just were always around the club, so it's been like a second home for them."
It was not just the family environment that kept the Jill and Barry at Laharum, but also the community, with the pair saying they've had some very good friends at the club.
And, according to Barry, the significance of the 100 year milestone lays more with the people that have been through the club.
"We actually looked at the list of players who have played for Laharum's football sides ... we're trying to go through it because they had some names written down but no first name ... and we tried to work out who they were," Barry said.
"There was over 2000 people and you remember a lot of them and you think 'I know that like I can't quite picture him' and then it twigs.
"There is a lot of people we've come across over that time and hopefully there'll be a lot a lot of those sort of people there on Saturday night."
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.