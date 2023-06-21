The Wimmera Mail-Times
Kevin and Greer Dellar to close Barbeques Galore after 43 years

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 21 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 3:00pm
Pru Belletz, Kevin Dellar and Greer Dellar on the eve of announcing the closing Barbeques Galore business. Photo by Sheryl Lowe
Barbeques Galore in Horsham will close its doors after attempts to negotiate with developers of a new subdivision adjoining the property they lease on Darlot Street were unsuccessful, despite having an application for a hearing with the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal in July.

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

