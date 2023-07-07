The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Plant Passion opens in Horsham Plaza with a terrarium bar and workshops to make your own

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
July 7 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tegan Warren and her sister-in-law Nicole Fischer picture at the front of Plant Passion, ready for the opening on Friday, June 30. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Tegan Warren and her sister-in-law Nicole Fischer picture at the front of Plant Passion, ready for the opening on Friday, June 30. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Business confidence in Horsham has led to the opening of Plant Passion in Horsham Plaza.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.