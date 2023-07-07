Business confidence in Horsham has led to the opening of Plant Passion in Horsham Plaza.
After several years of working from home and selling her plants at local markets, a passion for plants handed down from her family has led Tegan Warren to open a retail outlet.
"I have wanted a shop for a while, but Covid and having a young family meant I have delayed it until now," she said, "it seems to be the right time."
"I started working from home with terrariums about seven years ago and gradually increased my range. So it was a good time to branch out now," she said.
Ms Warren said, " Plant Passion is your one-stop shop for all things plants."
The terrarium bar is a feature of the new shop.
People can choose the container, soils, rocks, and plants they want to feature, and if they still need help, they can attend one of the terrarium workshops to learn how to create their indoor garden.
"If people already have a terrarium, they can add to it from our terrarium bar, and we can advise them on which plants and rocks to use," she said.
We stock indoor plants, native flowers in bunches, a plant-care range, pots and plant decor, terrariums, and hand-made macrame hangers.
"The mushroom fairy light creations are popular, and we'll be holding a workshop on these too so people can make their own," she said.
"We have all the material needed to make them, so you can buy them completed, design your own, and we'll make it for you, or you can make your own."
Plant Passion has a variety of succulents, plant poles, and growth totems, and Ms Warren has new stock arriving regularly.
Ms Warren said she hopes to establish a permanent business in Horsham Plaza with continued customer support.
