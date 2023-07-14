Horsham's water supply is under pressure as local businesses are told they must provide their own emergency water storage.
They face significant costs to comply with legislation due to the town's low water pressure.
A change of address and building usage provided additional space for local business Horsham Colour to expand its operations.
Still, it has come with a hefty cost sparked by a routine fire code inspection by Rural Fire Victoria.
HC Pro is now facing a bill of up to and possibly in excess of $100,000 to install water tanks to comply with legislation.
It is not the only business affected.
Crop Opti is facing a similar situation, with estimated costs between $150,000 and $170,000 to install water tanks at its premises on Golf Course Road.
Business owners must meet a minimum water flow requirement to comply with the Building Code of Australia.
The responsibility, however, lies with individual business owners, and as Horsham's water pressure is insufficient to support that requirement, individuals must bear the cost.
Numerous Horsham businesses have installed their own water supply after being caught between the Building Code of Australia and the obligations of Victorian water authorities,
"We have known about this for a while, but the work was delayed due to Covid-19 lockdowns, so our permits were extended," General Manager HC Pro Peter Hart said.
"We got quotes, and the cost was about $100,000.
"Now, things are returning to normal since the pandemic, and the situation has reared its head again. We have been notified we have two years to comply."
HC Pro moved into the building on McLachlan Street Horsham four years ago.
The move triggered a routine fire code inspection, and management was told they must upgrade the water supply to the building.
"Our building is over 500 square metres in size, and that requires a certain amount of water pressure in the case of a fire, which the Horsham infrastructure can't provide, so we must install two tanks at our own cost," Mr Hart said.
"We'd rather spend the money on something like a new roof to support the installation of solar power panels, but we have to spend it on the water tanks.
"We'd much rather GWMWater increase the town supply water pressure, and to be fair, they have increased it a little, but I understand the underground infrastructure in Horsham won't handle any further increases to the town supply," he said.
"I understand why we must have a certain level of water pressure, but it isn't the business owner's fault the town's pressure is too low to comply with legislation."
He said he believes the low water pressure could also impact the town's growth because it can determine what people build in town.
"If a business owner wants to build or operate in a building over 500 square metres, they have the additional cost of providing their water supply," he said,
"As we have found out, it can be costly. Rural Fire Victoria sets the requirements for buildings, and we must comply to continue to operate our business. We have 40 staff members.
"We are not sure exactly how much it may cost... because our quotes were based on pre-covid prices. But we are committed to the upgrade.
"We'd just rather GWM Water increase the water pressure in Horsham because that would benefit everyone considering buying or building business premises over 500 square metres.
" I do, however, understand GSM Water is working on it," he said.
Mr Hart said he believes they would not have to upgrade the water supply if HC Pro had been a retail business and not a manufacturing entity,
Another downside to the problem is the loss of two or four parking spaces in the car park adjoining their premises to make way for the water tanks.
Crop Opti moved into their premises two years ago.
Owner and General Manager Travis Hare said, in hindsight, he remembered seeing three fire hydrants within 15-20 metres of his new business premises and had thought at the time.
"We'll be okay with that many water outlets, so near to our business," he said, not realising that even with a fourth fire hydrant not much further from his business the pressure would not be sufficient to comply with the Building Code of Australia.
He engaged a Fire Engineer at his own cost to design the plan for his independent water supply.
Installing the tanks was a condition of a successful planning application to build the new facility and upgrade the existing one.
"Who would think in today's day and age you'd have fire plugs that aren't sufficient and half water flow in the pipes?" he said.
"I understand Fire Rescue Victoria has a zero policy on this matter, and that's fair enough, but our facility is a steel structure, and the fuel load during a fire would be minimal."
Mr Hare said his business employs seven full-time staff, and he has been in business for 13 years.
A major premises upgrade has been costly, and he had not factored in an additional $150,000 plus.
In response to our inquiry, GMW Managing Director Mark Williams said, "Owners of commercial or industrial buildings need to meet a minimum flow requirement (between 10 L/s to 30 L/s at 200 kPa) to comply with their obligations under the Building Code of Australia."
"These requirements exceed the obligations of Victorian water authorities, and the responsibility of meeting these requirements lies with individual business owners. In many cases, industrial customers have installed on-premise tanks and booster pumps to achieve building compliance."
Mr Williams said GWMWater had identified an opportunity to centralise this service by upgrading existing infrastructure to uplift flow rates to most industrial developments within GMW's operational area.
"Following consultation with industrial customers to gain their support, the Essential Services Commission approved the proposal in June [2023 -24] as part of GWMWater's 2023-2028 Price Submission, which outlines planned upgrades for the next five years," he said.
The investment will be provided as a new Industrial Fire Service available to industrial-zoned properties where these flows are possible.
"The service will be funded by a new tariff for Fire Service customers in zones where these flows are achieved, ensuring the upgrade will not put more pressure on GWMWater customers' water bills more broadly," he said.
Mr Hart said he welcomes progress with this issue and is keen to hear more about GWMWater's plans for the upgrade.
Mr Hare said he also welcomes the announcement by GWMWater, but he may not benefit from the new service because his building permit was conditional on him installing tanks.
