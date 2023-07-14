The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham businesses caught between the Building Code of Australia and Victorian water supply legislation

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 14 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General Manager HC Pro Peter Hart. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
General Manager HC Pro Peter Hart. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Horsham's water supply is under pressure as local businesses are told they must provide their own emergency water storage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.