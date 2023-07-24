The Wimmera Mail-Times
Crime night success ensures delivery of life-saving equipment

Updated July 25 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 9:00am
Detectives Mick Hanna and Paul Rowe with Blue Ribbon Foundation chair Dale Russell (centre). Picture supplied
The operating suite team at Wimmera Base Hospital are closer than ever to getting its lifesaving rapid infuser after a successful Blue Ribbon Foundation event.

