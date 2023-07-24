Crime night success ensures delivery of life-saving equipment

The operating suite team at Wimmera Base Hospital are closer than ever to getting its lifesaving rapid infuser after a successful Blue Ribbon Foundation event.
The Horsham branch of the Blue Ribbon Foundation committee has been working at raising the $47,000 needed to purchase the rapid infuser and a Crime Night at the Church of the Harvest on Wednesday, July 15, raised $3500 to ensure the total needed will be secured by the end of the year.
Melbourne homicide detectives Mick Hanna and Paul Rowe enthralled the 120 crime investigation enthusiasts who attended the Inside Story event with details of crimes they helped solve.
Det Hanna talked about his investigation into the murder of an infant at Bendigo.
At the same time, Det Rowe gave a first-hand account of the investigation of ABC employee Jill Maher's abduction and murder in Brunswick.
Blue Ribbon Foundation chair of the Horsham branch Dale Russell said the event was an outstanding success.
"I've spoken to several people who attended, and they are still talking about how much they enjoyed it," Mr Russell said.
"The detectives were very appreciative of the reception they got too because they have both offered to return with different cases.
"We've been running these events for quite a few years now and it's great to see the numbers getting back to the pre-COVID days."
Mr Russell was full of praise for the detectives who donated their time free of charge to the foundation.
"We are also thankful to Horsham organisations who helped make the night a success."
Mr Russell said that after the annual Blue Ribbon gala dinner on November 11, the foundation was expected to have enough funds to purchase the rapid infuser.
Grampians Health Horsham operating suite nurse unit manager Jenny Thomson said the hospital has never owned a rapid infuser.
"The particular rapid infuser we want to purchase with the foundation's donation, delivers lifesaving, warmed blood and fluid at the touch of a button," Ms Thomson said.
