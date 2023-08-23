This year, Horsham West Primary School students celebrated Book Week with a fancy dress parade of characters from their favorite book.
Students arrived at school on Tuesday, August 23, in colorful costumes, including Where's Wally, Batman, Willy Wonka, Princess Elsa, and even Maleficent, the kind-hearted fairy deceived by the love of her life and who eventually seeks revenge.
Children's Book Week was created in 1945 as an opportunity to celebrate books and encourage reading through events and celebrations of favorite book characters.
Each year teachers, librarians, and libraries create colourful exhibits, develop activities, run competitions, and tell stories relating to a theme to highlight the importance of reading.
Schools across the country encouraged students again this year to get involved by dressing as their favorite book character and to read and learn about the story with fun and self-expression through their costumes.
During Book Week, schools and public libraries celebrate Australian children's authors and illustrators.
