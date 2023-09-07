There's a definite feeling of excitement in the air now winter is behind us and we can rejoice in the magic and wonders of spring.
Inspired by the new bursts of colour that accompany the season, this edition of Out & About is jam-packed with ideas of where to go and what to do in this beautiful part of Victoria.
There's an overview of Murtoa's Big Weekend, the highly anticipated agricultural shows that run throughout spring and a peek inside the colourful Dimboola Imaginarium.
We also meet some of the talented people who call this region home, such as the Baker family at Mrs Baker's Still House, and Bob Cane, who revamped Kaniva's Commercial Hotel.
You'll also find day-tripping ideas, an insight into where to find the best wildflower displays, and tips on how to photograph those stunning canola fields.
Don't forget to take this edition on your journey - happy travels!
Click here to read Out & About online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.