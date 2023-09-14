Year 6 student Jenna Lockhart, has been named a finalist in the 2023 Parliament Prize, run by the Parliament of Victoria. Jenna attends Holy Trinity Lutheran College and chose Farm Safety as her topic.
Students across the state were asked to record a 90-second video for their local government members, identifying current issues within their community and discussing ways to improve them.
Jenna said she chose farm safety because she had become aware of some of the dangers farmers face because of her experience on her family's farm.
"I just saw the machinery being used on the farm and the potential dangers, even just watching my brother and his mates on their bikes; I thought it was important that there be awareness about farm safety," she said.
Member for Lowan Emma Kealy congratulated Jenna personally at HTLC on Wednesday, September 13.
Read More: Home of History for Horsham
"What you did, Jenna, is the same thing that I do in parliament; I take issues that affect our local region and present them to parliament. You have done this as a year 6 student; well done," Ms Kealy said.
Jenna's entry was judged one of the top 10 in the state.
"I might follow a career in agriculture if I can steal the farm from Mum and Dad, and Dad could help me out around the farm while I do other things," she said.
"I like going out with Mum around the farm and helping Dad in the vegetable garden too, I like all the farm work," she said.
The 2023 Parliament Prize was a class project, but students could enter their project if they wished
Three fellow students entered the competition with a variety of topics. Ameika Engert chose Human Rights, Naga Atemayehu chose Vaping, and Charlotte Doyle created a video on Education and the challenges facing teachers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.