Jenna Lockhart may combine debating and a political career with farming

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
September 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Jenna Lockhart was presented with her certificate for finalist in the 2023 Parliament Prize by Member for Lowan Emma Kealy. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Year 6 student Jenna Lockhart, has been named a finalist in the 2023 Parliament Prize, run by the Parliament of Victoria. Jenna attends Holy Trinity Lutheran College and chose Farm Safety as her topic.

