September school holidays: fun-filled break for Wimmera kids

It is Spring, which means the September school holidays are again upon us.
From Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 29, scores of school-aged children will enjoy a well-earned break.
Various activities are available across the Wimmera, including Zumba, cupcake decorating, and wool-felting.
The Horsham Regional Art Gallery will host workshops on Wednesday, September 20, with a 'wool felting' session, followed by lino printing classes on Tuesday, September 26.
The Goroke Community Hub and Kaniva Shire Hall will be home to cupcake decorating workshops that will take place on September 18 and 19, respectively.
A Zumba class on September 18 at Jeparit Hall could be the right move for those with energy to burn.
For those looking for a more relaxed event, an outdoor cinema night on Monday, September 25, from 7pm at Dimboola Recreation Reserve is the trick.
Are you feeling artistic? There are flowerpot painting sessions in Patchewollock and Hopetoun on Wednesday, September 20.
In Pomonal, Feathers N Things is hosting a school holiday program for all bird lovers on Tuesday, September 19 and Thursday, September 21.
Participants can learn what macaws, emus, ostriches, sheep and goats eat and how to feed them.
Horsham Library is also holding Storytime Sessions on Fridays at 10.30am; it included an inclusive reading and listening opportunity with a special craft at the end, suitable for children aged 4-6.
For those looking for action from the comfort of a couch, there will be a gaming afternoon at Kaniva Shire Hall on Friday, September 22.
For a whole family event, there is the 145th Grand Annual Horsham Agricultural Show, complete with a new vibe and dates on September 22 and 23.
The Friday drawcard features carnival rides from 5-10pm, while on Saturday, all the traditional fairs.
On Wednesday, September 27, Horsham Neighbourhood House is hosting a screening of Fireheart (PG).
Held at 13 Robin Street, Horsham, from 2-4pm. $2 per child, parents enter free.
