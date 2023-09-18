The Ararat Rats have pulled off a rare double, winning the senior and reserve football premierships.
While the Rats reigned supreme in the senior grand final, the reserves battled all day to defeat Horsham.
Ararat came into the game as the clear favourites, with a 15-1 record and a percentage of 556.53; however, the Demons were the 2022 premiers and inflicted the Rats its only loss in round 13.
Horsham came out of the blocks, kicking two goals from seven scoring shots, and took an early 10-point win at the first break.
Ararat showed why it was the minor premiers, kicking four goals from 10 scoring shots in the second quarter while keeping the Demons scoreless.
At the main break, the Rats lead 5.7 (37) to 2.5 (17).
The momentum swung Horsham's way, kicking three goals to one; however, defensive pressure and wayward kicking saw Ararat hold a slim, eight-point lead at the final break.
With one quarter left, both sides threw everything at the ball, resulting in thrilling play at both ends.
The Demons scored three goals from four scoring shots; Ararat scored just one goal in the final quarter, but its seven behinds proved vital.
At the final siren, the Rats won 7.16 (58) to 8.8 (56).
Ararat's Thomas Cousins, Zach Louder and Corey Taylor kicked two goals each, with Sam Summers adding a lone goal.
Logan Millar and Deek Roberts kicked two goals each for Horsham, with single goals from Cody Frizon, Harry Miller and Brodie Mines.
Cousins was best on the ground, alongside Jake Williamson, Callum Mendes, Aaron Pianta, Alex Van Opstal and Jackson Bohner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.