The Indigenous-focused health campaign Hand Up, held on Friday, September 22, attracted more 200 hundred people who walked from the Botanic Gardens to the Horsham Sound Shell to participate in dance, football coaching and activities alongside the Wimmera River.
The event aimed to de-stigmatise the shame of seeking support for mental health and was initiated by Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Cooperative in 2022.
Special Guest Essendon AFL Player Courtney Ugle gave some hands-on advice on some football techniques
HAND UP is celebrated through an annual community event for all living on Wotjobaluk Country and those living off Country, with links to the region.
This event was a chance to celebrate connected strength and our Hand Up, not only to offer support to others but also to seek support from others for ourselves in times of need and empower the community to take the steps needed to seek support.
Social gatherings help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to come together and share in ceremony, dancing, or yarning, which improves cultural connections.
'HAND UP' was recognised by the Tidy Towns Awards for its benefits to the Indigenous Australian community.
