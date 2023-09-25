The Wimmera Mail-Times
De-stigmatising the shame of seeking support for mental health

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 26 2023 - 11:32am, first published September 25 2023 - 11:45am
The Indigenous-focused health campaign Hand Up, held on Friday, September 22, attracted more 200 hundred people who walked from the Botanic Gardens to the Horsham Sound Shell to participate in dance, football coaching and activities alongside the Wimmera River.

