Nominations open for 2024 Australia Day Awards

Nominations are now open for West Wimmera Shire Council's 2024 Australia Day awards,.recognising outstanding community service for and within the municipality.
Council Chief Executive Officer David Bezuidenhout said he welcomed all nominations.
"This is an opportunity for community groups and individual citizens to receive well-earned recognition for the wonderful attributes they bring to our region," he said. "It is a great way to show appreciation for their work."
The awards are divided into four categories 2024: Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (for nominees aged 30 and under), and Community Group of the Year.
The awards will be presented on 26 January 2024 as part of Australia Day celebrations across the shire.
Nomination forms can be filled out online at westwimmera.vic.gov.au/Events/Australia- Day.
Hard copies of nomination forms are also available from Edenhope and Kaniva customer service centres.
Nominations close on Sunday, 19th November 2023 and following his, Council will choose the winners at its December meeting.
