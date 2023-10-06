Nominations open for 2024 Australia Day Awards

The Wimmera Mail-Times
Nominate a deserving person or group for an Australia Day award

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Nominations are now open for West Wimmera Shire Council's 2024 Australia Day awards,.recognising outstanding community service for and within the municipality.

