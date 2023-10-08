Paul Preusker has kicked off the Spring Country Racing Carnival with a Cup win.
New Zealand-born Captain Envious, a five-year-old bay gelding, won the 2050m Murtoa Cup on Saturday, October 7, by one and a half lengths over Wertheimer (NZ) and Goliotus.
After two scratchings, a field of seven contested the $50,000 race, with Prince Jofra ($3.30) getting off to a good start, leading the pack for the first 1500m, with Goliotus, Captain Envious and Atomic Gold settled in behind.
Heading into the final bend, jockey Will Gordon made his move, taking Prince Jofra on the inside rail and powered home along the straight to win in 2:06.71, taking home $27,500 in prize money.
It was Captain Envious' first win in almost 12 months and third of its 11-race career.
Preusker followed it up with another win in race 7, with race favourite Poison Chalice (NZ) winning the 1600m Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Series.
It was the four-year-old gelding's third win in four races.
In the maiden races, Danny O'Brien's Rock The Bar won the 1100m 3YO Maiden Plate, Klassik Sistine won its first race of its career in the 1200m Maiden Plate, and Paul Cummings' Bella Tesoro won the 1600m Maiden Plate.
She's Ternacious comfortable won the 1200m Handicap and the Mark and Levi Kavanagh-trained Rasputina won the 2050m Handicap.
Next up in the Wimmera in the St Arnaud Cup, on Sunday, November 5, with the Ararat Cup slated for Monday, November 13, 2023.
