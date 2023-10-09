Scammers are working hard to trick honest people, but there are ways to protect yourself.
CatholicCare Victoria and the Wimmera Proactive Policing Unit work together to protect you against scammers.
They are holding a Protect Yourselves Against Scammers information session, which will be held on Friday October 13, at the Senior Citizens Centre at 18 Roberts Ave Horsham.
"It is evident that scammers are targeting members of our communities in the over 65 age group and this information session will help people be prepared," Advanced Care Finder Jaimie Clarkson said.
"I know of two people who lost $11,000 and $16,000 respectively, which was devastating for them because they had no means of recouping that money or building up their savings again.
"One day, when I was visiting a client, they received six scam calls in one hour while I was with them.
"That level of targeting is very stressful, and we want to help people be skilled in recognising a scammer to protect themselves and their valuable savings."
Ms Clarkson said people who have been scammed feel stupid, and in some cases, they feel ashamed that the scammer took them in.
"Scammers are trained to scam, and no one should feel bad about being trusting, but it is important with scamming on the rise, our community members are prepared to recognise a scammer and what to look for and listen for and what to do if they suspect they are being scammed," she said.
Protect Yourselves Against Scammers is open to all ages, with special attention to helping people over 65 develop skills to protect themselves against scammers.
