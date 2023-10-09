According to the experts, orchids have a mind of their own and don't always bloom on cue, but they did for the Horsham Orchid Club 2023 annual show on the October 7 and 8 weekend.
Held for the first time in the Maydale Pavilion at the Horsham Showgrounds, the hall was filled with prize-winning displays.
Topping the list were Ararat couple Mr and Mrs Peter and Lois Williams, with a total of six Championships, plus a first for Most Creative and for the Best Display in the Open Category.
They won seven awards in total and had 12 different genres in their display.
"We have 51 plants in our display this year, and I suppose about 2500 plants at home; it all started in 1970 when a neighbour started giving us bulbs over the fence, and our collection grew from there," said Mrs Williams.
"It's a lot of work to pack it up, set up the display, and then load them up again to take them home, but we love it."
"Orchids can be at their best for one day only before they begin to lose a little of their perfection, but they must be perfect for the judging. They can be perfect one day and not the next; they are still beautiful , but for judging, they must be perfect"
The William's best take-home championships tally is 33 in one year.
Organisers were pleased to see the number of visitors increase from last year and are looking forward to hosting the Country Challenge in two years' time.
"The date hasn't been decided yet, but we know there'll be 11 clubs participating," secretary Gerard Ackland said.
