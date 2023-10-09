The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Championships galore for prized orchid blooms on show

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 9 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

According to the experts, orchids have a mind of their own and don't always bloom on cue, but they did for the Horsham Orchid Club 2023 annual show on the October 7 and 8 weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.