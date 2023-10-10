The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Gone Fishing Day hooks anglers across Horsham

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 10 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 500 anglers, including 230 children, took part in Gone Fishing Day 2023 in Horsham. Picture supplied by Montana Crane
More than 500 anglers, including 230 children, took part in Gone Fishing Day 2023 in Horsham. Picture supplied by Montana Crane

When Horsham couple Brad and Rebecca Treloar decided to host Gone Fishing Day 2023 at Policeman's Paddock in Horsham, they had big dreams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.