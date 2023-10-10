The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Nominate a silent achiever this year for Australia Day Award

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 10 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Day Award nominations are open n Horsham File picture
Australia Day Award nominations are open n Horsham File picture

Horsham Rural City Council is seeking nominations for the Australia Day Awards 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.