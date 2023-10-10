Horsham Rural City Council is seeking nominations for the Australia Day Awards 2024.
You can help celebrate what's great about the community by nominating someone you know or a community event for an Australia Day Award.
Horsham Rural City Council's Australia Day Awards recognise and honour individuals and groups contributing to our local community.
There are three categories in the HRCC Australia Day Awards: Community Event of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Young Citizen of the Year.
To nominate someone, complete the online form on the HRCC website or pick up a hard copy from the Civic Centre.
Nominations are open until Monday, December 4.
Awards will be presented at the Australia Day Celebration on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Horsham's Sawyer Park.
