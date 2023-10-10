Horsham Rural City Council welcomed eight new Australians at a Citizenship Ceremony on Wednesday at the Civic Centre.
Mayor Robyn Gulline officiated at the ceremony and congratulated the Horsham residents on their commitment to being part of Australia's future and taking the final step in their journey to become Australian citizens.
Countries of origin represented by the new citizens included Nepal, The Philippines and India.
"Our newest citizens represent a range of backgrounds reflective of our ever-diversifying multicultural community," she said.
"Citizenship represents a commitment to Australia, our values, and our common future. It is an honour to be part of such a significant day for these residents who appreciate and value our society so much that they wish to make Australia their home."
HRCC conducts citizenship ceremonies on behalf of the Department of Home Affairs.
