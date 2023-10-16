The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Dr Anne Wester not surprised as Mallee voters reject Voice referendum

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated October 17 2023 - 11:49am, first published October 16 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost 80 per cent of Mallee voters chose to reject changing the constitution in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.