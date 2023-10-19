At least you didn't break two sewing machine needles trying to attach new elastics on your Year 12 Dance student's pointe shoes, lose one of the broken needle halves and then send your dancer off to rehearsal, where after a stressful day which included a bad mock exam, she jammed her foot full bore into her satin dance slipper and made direct contact with the sewing machine needle which embedded itself deeply into her flesh, only days before the presentation of her two choreographed pieces in Melbourne, representing months of her work and made up a whopping 50% of her study score.