The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Parents, Year 12 hurts, but keep turning up with love | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
October 20 2023 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yolande Grosser (second from left) and her three daughters. Picture supplied
Yolande Grosser (second from left) and her three daughters. Picture supplied

Hang in there Year 12 parents, I feel your pain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.