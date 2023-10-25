Garbage truck incident, injured public member

The Wimmera Mail-Times understands an incident occurred on Tuesday, October 17, involving a garbage truck and a Horsham resident.
The WMT believes the incident occurred when former HRCC CEO Kerryn Shade attempted to attract the driver's attention regarding missed rubbish.
Mr Shade was airlifted to Melbourne and underwent surgery on leg and foot injuries.
The Wimmera Mail-Times has contacted Horsham Rural City Council for comment.
Mr Shade is best known for leading the city of Horsham through local government amalgamations and was quoted as saying it was the highlight of his working life.
The former City of Horsham and the shires of Wimmera, Arapiles, and the southern reaches of Kowree merged to become the new Horsham Rural City.
