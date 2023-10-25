The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Former HRCC CEO in garbage truck incident

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garbage truck incident, injured public member
Garbage truck incident, injured public member

The Wimmera Mail-Times understands an incident occurred on Tuesday, October 17, involving a garbage truck and a Horsham resident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.