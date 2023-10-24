Wimmera Football Netball League president Pauline Butler has been announced as a finalist for the Essendon Women's Network (EWN) community award.
The community award recognises women who work in a volunteer capacity in the industry and who make a significant contribution to the game and their community.
Across two decades of volunteering, Butler has held various executive positions at club, league or association levels.
Butler was part of a three-person amalgamation working party between 2018 and 2020 that explored, created and implemented an amalgamation between the Wimmera Football League and the Wimmera Netball Association.
EWN co-chair Lisa Egan told the Essendon Football Club that this year's nominees are all deserved.
"The EWN was delighted to receive such a large number of nominees for this year's awards, and choosing the finalists was no easy feat," Egan said.
Butler is one of four finalists of the community award, whilst the AFL's newly appointed executive general manager of football, Laura Kane is one of three shortlisted for the Football Woman of the Year award.
The Football Woman of the Year awards will be held at Melbourne's Crown Palladium on Saturday, October 28.
