Things moved quickly after the new Wimmera District Ambulance Service committee had been set up in November 1951. Next to the first ambulance station, at 83 Baillie Street on land leased from the hospital, a house was built for the superintendent, Jack Williams. By 1953 the service boasted three ambulances, two Dodges and a Peugeot 203 station wagon for longer trips. A second driver, Rod Smith, was employed. In 1954 the superintendent, Jack Williams, took a position at Ballarat and was replaced by Geoff Bransgrove (GHB), who guided the service as it continued its enormous growth, until his retirement in 1973.