Last month, in part one of this article, we covered the beginnings of the Horsham ambulance service in 1914 up to the amalgamation of the various Wimmera services in 1951.
Things moved quickly after the new Wimmera District Ambulance Service committee had been set up in November 1951. Next to the first ambulance station, at 83 Baillie Street on land leased from the hospital, a house was built for the superintendent, Jack Williams. By 1953 the service boasted three ambulances, two Dodges and a Peugeot 203 station wagon for longer trips. A second driver, Rod Smith, was employed. In 1954 the superintendent, Jack Williams, took a position at Ballarat and was replaced by Geoff Bransgrove (GHB), who guided the service as it continued its enormous growth, until his retirement in 1973.
Apparently GHB, as he was known to his staff, ran the station with quite a macho style, like a ship's master. Retired officer, Jock McRae, recalls in Allan Vivian's ambulance history book (page 107) that one day he, Alf Leedham, Ritchie Ellis and GHB had a contest to see who could park the Ford ambulance in the notoriously cramped Baillie Street station the neatest. Jock recalled, "GHB had numerous attempts and when we started to laugh, he spat the dummy, and we never had another contest".
A proposal that a Wimmera District Ambulance Service should be set up to manage an amalgamation of the smaller ambulance services based at Stawell, Warracknabeal, Nhill, Goroke, Dimboola and Kaniva, was generally agreed to by all involved. This expanded service commenced in July 1955. About May 1961 two-way radio communication was installed in all ambulances within the Wimmera.
Costing £30,000 of which £8,000 was raised locally, a new ambulance station was built at 20 O'Callaghans Parade and, in October 1961, the Ambulance Service headquarters moved from the overcrowded station in Baillie Street to the new premises. The station now boasted a fleet of four ambulances, including two brand new Ford F-100s.
By 1965 the Horsham ambulance station had a fleet of six ambulances and, beginning in May, an air-ambulance service looped between Horsham, Hamilton and Warrnambool on a daily round trip from Melbourne.
In 1967 head office did tests and discovered that the colour of an ambulance effected how cool it was. It was found the interior of ambulances painted white could be as much as 10° lower than the regulation cream colour. Of interest is that, back in 1936, the Horsham Service had to gain special permission to paint its ambulance white.
Ambulance subscription rates in 1967 were £2 ($4) per annum and would cover air ambulance service if required. A full-time mechanic and maintenance officer, Gordon Bowker, was appointed to the Horsham station.
An expansion of the ambulance building was completed in September 1982. A 24-hour rostered service was introduced resulting in a gradual centralisation of ambulance operations in Horsham, involving both telephone and radio control.
In 1983 annual subscription rates rose to $16. However, by contrast the cost for a non-subscriber to be transported by ambulance from Horsham to Melbourne was $885.
1987 was another big year for the Wimmera District Ambulance Service. Computers were introduced and Victorian legislation was altered to allow women to be employed as ambulance officers: they were no longer restricted to lifting less than 16kg. The Wimmera's first woman ambulance officer, Robyn Ross, began work at the Horsham station in February 1988.
Talks about an amalgamation with the Ballarat service began in 1987 and in March 1988 the Wimmera service was amalgamated with the Ballarat service with all dispatch calls routed through the Ballarat centre. The superintendent of the Wimmera District Ambulance Service, John Perry, decided to retire after 18 years in the position.
In 1997 the five ambulance services covering rural regions were again restructured, this time into a single body called 'Rural Ambulance Victoria', administered from Melbourne.
A year later the Ambulance Service changed from Ford F-100 vehicles to a GMC turbo diesel motor and chassis combo with an Australian made fibreglass body. The modular design of the body allowed transfer from one chassis to another. It also had a side access door in addition to the usual rear access doors.
Horsham got its first Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedic in April 2000.
In 2008 the Rural Ambulance and Metropolitan Ambulance Services were joined into the one body, 'Ambulance Victoria'.
The old O'Callaghans Parade ambulance station was no longer fit-for-purpose, being termite infested and with limited space for improvements. In June 2012 the transfer of staff to the current ambulance station at 42 Urquhart Street was complete. Built at a cost of $2.6M, it includes five individual resting rooms, a staff recreational room, a private outdoor area, a training and meeting room and a garage accommodating up to eight ambulances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.