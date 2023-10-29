The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Former Southern Mallee forward Josh Webster has joined Skipton in 2024

By David Brehaut, and Lucas Holmes
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 10:00am
Former Southern Mallee Giants forward Josh Webster has found a new home for the 2024 football season.

