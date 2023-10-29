Former Southern Mallee Giants forward Josh Webster has found a new home for the 2024 football season.
Webster will move to the Central Highlands Football League to wear the red, white and blue of Skipton Football Netball Club.
The former North Ballarat Rebel and North Ballarat Roosters VFL key defender joined the Giants in 2018 for their first season in the WFNL.
In moving to the Emus, Webster is linking up with some mates.
A Kalkee junior in the HDFNL, Webster was first picked in the Rebels in 2013 and won the representative squad's best and fairest in 2015.
Horsham Saints junior and current Brisbane Lion Jarrod Berry was the Rebels' best first-year player in the same season in a star-studded line-up which claimed the TAC Cup under-18 minor premiership.
Webster made his VFL debut in a one-off appearance in 2015 and then had one full season with the Roosters.
He was also aligned with Redan for a few seasons before joining the Southern Mallee Giants in 2018.
Webster has moved away from his initial lockdown defensive role to enhance his game as a goalkicker.
He booted 37 majors in 14 games on his way to a grand final appearance this year.
