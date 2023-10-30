The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

VCAT overturns Horsham council's refusal for Dooen Road service station application

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Horsham father is "gutted" after the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal decided to allow a proposed 24-hour service station to be built at the corner of Dooen Road and Baillie Street in Horsham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.