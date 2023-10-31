The Wimmera Mail-Times
Southern Wimmera and Northeast Pyrenees Water Supply Project next steps

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
November 1 2023 - 9:00am
Rathscar farmer and Natte Yallock Landcare group president John Hanley at the bore which supplies the area with water, during dry conditions. Picture by Val Hanley
Expressions of interest are now being sought from landholders interested in a water connection to their property as part of the proposed Southern Wimmera and Northeast Pyrenees Water Supply Project.

