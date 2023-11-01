It would not be very often that you would see Pennywise, Ironman or Darth Vader roaming the streets of Horsham.
However, with Halloween on the calendar, it allowed those young and old to dust off their costumes, put on makeup and get their candy fix.
In the early evening of Tuesday, October 31, Horsham had been transformed as those who celebrated the occasion came out in their droves to explore the spooky spectacle of ghouls, ghosts and anything gruesome.
The 'haunted house' on Jackson Street proved a popular attraction, as hundreds of people waited around the block in hopes of a fright.
Halloween is a celebration centuries old, marked as All Hallows' Eve or All Saints' Eve by the Irish and Scottish.
Linked with All Saints' Day on November 1, Halloween spread across the Catholic communities. It was an official day dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints, martyrs, and all the faithful departed.
