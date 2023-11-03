My seventeen-year-old daughter Tiani still hasn't had her Year 12 written examination for Dance - and it is ruling our whole lives!
Even though she has four Year 11 exams to sit next week, and all kinds of work overdue for those subjects, all her nervous, emotional and mental energy is being invested in preparation for this one test of knowledge - the results of which will go towards a study score and an ATAR at the end of next year.
With the calming masculine influence of her father out of house on a header, my darling girl and I are at our anxious best and everything I say is accidentally inflammatory. I try not to speak at all, but I fail.
Why does exam time clash with our contract harvesting every year?
All three of my girls have completed Year 12 subjects early, with the aim of easing their load during their final year of secondary school. I don't really know if this has worked. My eldest daughter Katianna sat her first Year 12 subject exam when she was in Year 10, and this year she finished her three-year Batchelor's Degree, so that means I've parented through six consecutive years of Year 12 exams.
I do feel quite stress resilient, but I never seem to perfect the parenting part.
What I do know, is that when this Dance exam is over, the relief will be palpable and the celebrations extensive. Well, we are definitely getting take away food and eating lots of junk, so, our standard huge celebration.
I am seriously considering a circuit breaker weekend away though too, something that will give us a chance to reset before my baby girl begins Headstart.
It's silly that I'm still struggling to grasp that my youngest child is so grown up. I know it, I see it, she has held down a part time job for a couple of years and faces all kinds of difficult situations in life with courage. It's lovely to share my home with such an interesting and interested young woman who cares about world events, shares in my passions and faith, and forgives me.
She's good for a laugh too, and happy to keep me busy cleaning up her mess while I'm feeling blessed!
