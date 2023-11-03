The Wimmera Mail-Times
West Wimmera Shire Council re-elects Tim Meyer as mayor

By Staff Reporters
November 3 2023 - 3:00pm
The West Wimmera Shire Council re-elected councillor Tim Meyer as mayor for a second consecutive term at a meeting on Wednesday, November 1.

