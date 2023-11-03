The West Wimmera Shire Council re-elected councillor Tim Meyer as mayor for a second consecutive term at a meeting on Wednesday, November 1.
Cr Meyer said it was an honour and a privilege to be elected as mayor.
"I am looking forward to working with the community, as well as the other councillors over the next 12 months," he said.
"I hope we have a great year."
Cr Meyer said the past 12 months had been very busy and productive for Council.
"We've been able to do so many positive things in the community and we plan to continue that in the next year," he said.
"Being the mayor is a big job, it involves lots of travel around the shire and meeting a lot of different people, but it's a privilege to have this job and I thank my fellow councillors again for the opportunity."
Cr Meyer said he was passionate about improving community assets.
"We must also continue to advocate for grants from the state and federal governments," he said.
"We need to continue to push for more funding and support for our roads."
Read also: James, Brennan make Hampden League move
Cr Meyer acknowledged the work of Council Chief Executive Officer David Bezuidenhout and thanked him for his support.
Cr Tom Houlihan was elected deputy mayor and said he was looking forward to the opportunity.
"After seven years on Council, I am having a go at something new," he said.
"Thank you to those who have supported me, I am looking forward to the next 12 months."
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.