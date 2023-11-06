The Wimmera Mail-Times
Pulse market strength to continue but credit risk a concern

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
November 6 2023 - 11:00am
David Lever and Mitchell Elks, AGT Foods, at the Southern Pulse Agronomy field day near Horsham last month. Photo by Gregor Heard.
David Lever and Mitchell Elks, AGT Foods, at the Southern Pulse Agronomy field day near Horsham last month. Photo by Gregor Heard.

Australian pulse producers can look forward to solid demand for new crop product across most commodities, however continuing credit problems in key markets such as Pakistan and Egypt could cause issues for exporters as they attempt to move the new crop.

