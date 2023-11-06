The Horsham Aquatic Centre has embarked on a new initiative by introducing sensory sessions three times a week.
The sessions provide quiet times for people who want to enjoy water activities in a calm environment.
Youngster Harry enjoys the noise and excitement when learning to swim with his instructor, Michelle, but not everyone does, so adding the new sessions has made the Centre more inclusive.
"The lights are turned off, posters are removed, and the Centre, including the entrance and hallway, is darkened," said lifeguard Kerry.
"It is purely to provide a quiet time for people who need or want a peaceful atmosphere."
The hourly sessions are held on Tuesdays from 7.30-8.30pm, Fridays from 2.30-3.30pm, and Sunday mornings from 10-11am.
You don't need to make any bookings, and anyone who wants to enjoy the pools quietly is welcome.
"Any who wants to attend the sensory session can do so; there is no requirement for a diagnosis or medical reasons, but for those who need a space without a lot of stimulation, it is especially enjoyable," Kerry said.
Kerry said the first session was successfully held on Tuesday, October 31. As the lifeguard, she enjoyed the calm atmosphere too.
There are no changes to normal sessions or lessons,
"I come daily to exercise and keep fit," Aldo said. "My doctor has encouraged me to do it. and he attends the normal sessions."
Others attend and enjoy both, Kerry said.
Currently, the sensory sessions are in the pools only, but if there is enough interest, the Centre may consider including sensory sessions in the gym.
