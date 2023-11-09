The Hindmarsh Shire Council has re-elected Cr Brett Ireland as mayor for a further 12 months.
Cr Ireland was elected without opposition at a statutory meeting held in Nhill on Wednesday, November 8.
"[It is] pretty humbling to have your support and your faith for another 12 months, and I look forward to working with you all again," Cr Ireland said.
"I'm excited about the upcoming year."
Also at the meeting, Cr Wendy Bywaters was elected as deputy mayor for a 12 month term.
Cr Debra Nelson nominated Cr Bywaters, seconded by Cr Ron Ismay.
"I'd love to thank councillors for this great honour to represent the community as deputy mayor," Cr Bywaters said.
"I've been deputy mayor before and it was the most enjoyable time I've had on council.
"I am very passionate about our Hindmarsh community."
Read also: CMA 'fishing for info' on local yellowbelly
Cr Bywaters was elected to deputy mayor without opposition, however, Cr Robert Gersch OAM spoke at the meeting against council's need for the role.
"Whatever decision made on this, that if my little spruik doesn't change anybody's mind, whoever is elected, I 100 per cent support," Cr Gersch said.
"I'm a strong believer that we have five deputy mayors, not just one,
"We have five councillors, or deputy mayors, if one is elected, the other four miss out, how do they get experience."
Read also: Hornets return from successful CBL road trip
Cr Gersch raised a concern that if the mayor could not attend an event in Rainbow, and a deputy mayor had to get there from Dimboola, Gerang or Nhill, the travel is costly.
"I just see it as absolutely ludicrous for a deputy mayor to travel and be involved like that, when their are councillors, and I believe we're all very capable of standing in for the mayor on those occasions," Cr Gersch said.
Cr Gersch and Cr Ismay opposed the motion of electing a deputy mayor however the motion passed.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.