Horsham has flocked to Coughlin Park to continue the legacy of Jedda Berry.
After months of preparation and training, Saturday, November 11, saw the 'Marathon For Mum' to honour the tenth anniversary of Jedda's passing.
Jarrod, Joel and Thomas Berry joined lifelong friends Ben Lakin and Will Robertson as they started the journey from Dadswells Bridge to the Berry's former home ground to support Breast Cancer Network Australia.
Thomas Berry thanked thanked those who made the event possible.
"We were super stocked for everyone that came down that supported the memory of Mum [Jedda] and the BCNA. It is super special to us, and it sits really close in our heart. The Horsham community are amazing," Mr Thomas Berry said.
It was not just the local community that supported the event in the lead-up.
AFL greats Luke Hodge, Jonathon Brown, Jarryd Roughead, three-time Supercars champion, and current IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin left their messages of support.
Despite the interest the event had gathered before the day, Thomas was unsure how the day would turn out.
"It was unexpected what was going to happen. Obviously, we had some awesome people organise the event when it came to the oval," Mr Berry said.
However, when the band of brothers arrived at Coughlin Park, the reception blew them away.
"It was absolutely amazing seeing all the people waiting for us at the 39-kilometre mark," Mr Berry said.
Dozens of people joined in to finish the remaining three kilometres before emotion filled the air as the finish line was crossed.
CEO of the BCNA, Kirsten Pilatti paid tribute to all those involved in the event.
"We are so very proud of these remarkable men who are paying tribute and continuing to build a legacy that Jedda left behind after her breast cancer experience," Ms Pilatti said.
"I think it really shows that a breast cancer experience doesn't just affect one person, but it affects their family and the whole community. So, to have the community pay tribute to Jedda today is pretty remarkable."
The festivities started in the late morning as several of Jarrod and Thomas' AFL teammates put the next generation of AFL stars to the test.
Former Rebels teammates Hugh McCluggage and Harry Sharp, alongside Eric Hipwood, Mitch Robinson, Rhys Matheson, Tom Fullarton and Ryan Lester were all in attendance.
"The people that have travelled interstate is absolutely amazing. I think they heard about the head shave five years ago, and they thought how exciting it was for our family," Mr Berry said.
Stories of Jedda's life and her impact on so many people were shared at Coughlin Park before the event shifted to the Exchange Hotel, where the live entertainment kicked in and auctions were held, with all proceeds going to the BCNA.
