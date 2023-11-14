West Wimmera Health Service representatives proudly delivered an 'experience day' showcasing rural health across the Wimmera and Southern Mallee at the International Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare in Melbourne recently.
The British Medical Journal and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement co-hosted the forum. Conference attendees, who came from near and far, including Malaysia, Singapore, England, the US, and Canada, were immersed in a rural health experience through videos, case studies, and discussions that showed the breadth of services delivered by WWHS.
"It was an incredible opportunity to share with the world what a huge impact a little health service in rural Victoria is having on the communities we serve," Ritchie Dodds, Chief Executive Officer of West Wimmera Health Service, said. "It was also a rare and excellent opportunity for discussion with others across the globe in similar rural health settings, sharing insights and learning from one another.
"As conference attendees, we were also able to hear from delegates from a range of health settings, including a documentary from the US that included a foreword by Hilary Clinton that was particularly interesting and powerful.
"Overall, it was an ideal platform to demonstrate how well our staff delivers safe, effective, and person-centered care every time."
WWHS has established an international rural health community of practice to build on the day's success and help ensure it remains at the forefront of innovation in rural health for many years.
