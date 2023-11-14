The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
WWHS on the International stage.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 15 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:00am
West Wimmera Health Service representatives proudly delivered an 'experience day' showcasing rural health across the Wimmera and Southern Mallee at the International Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare in Melbourne recently.

