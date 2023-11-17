You can shop 'til you drop at the Black Friday Sales this year because HRCC is allowing free 9am to 5pm parking in Horsham CBD on Friday, November 24
And to bring you up to date on what's what and who's who in the sales, the three ACM Mastheads have it all wrapped up for you with a 40-page wrap-around in the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times and Ararat Advertiser on Friday, November 24.
The full 40-page wrap-around will feature a day early as a free digital flipbook on mailtimes.com.au, stawelltimes.com.au, and araratadvertiser.com.au.
There's no better time to support local businesses with so many competitive specials in the region.
The Black Friday Sales also lead in to the Kannamaroo Festival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.