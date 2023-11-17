The Wimmera Mail-Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Lapping Australia for kids with cancer

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 17 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Simon Harvey, aka Captain Australia, passed through Horsham this week on his lap around the nation, a lap that has challenging self-imposed rules but for a cause dear to his heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.