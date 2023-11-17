The Kmart team was on hand on Thursday, November 16, to launch the Wishing Tree, which helps provide gifts to community members who may otherwise not have the joy of unwrapping a gift at Christmas.
For more than 35 years, the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal has seen the community help bring cheer to those otherwise unable to provide a special day for their family.
People are encouraged to donate in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
"You can place a gift under the Wishing Tree at any Kmart Store, scan the GR code to donate, click the Wishing Tree logo at the checkout to add a little extra, drop your spare change at any collection box on the registers, scan the QR code and set up your fundraising page and encourage others to contribute on your socials #wta23," said Kmart Wishing Tree Champion Suzanne Puls.
"Many Australian families have been struggling this year with rising living costs, rental increases, and interest rate increases and will need the support of the Wishing Tree to add some cheer to their Christmas.."
The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal supports children, adults, seniors, and families who cannot afford gifts at Christmas .
This is only made possible by the community's generosity.
Captain Tracey Sutton from Horsham Salvos said the need for their services in Horsham and the surrounding district has increased with the high cost of living, high rental costs, and also because incomes are not keeping up.
"Especially at this time, we want everyone to receive a gift at Christmas and know they are cared about," Captain Tracey said.
"We [he Salvos] will be open right up to Christmas Eve so that people who need something can come to us, and we will be available.
Capt Sutton said when buying gifts for the Wishing Tree, " Please remember our teens and the smaller children.
"Teens like to get a gift, too," she said.
People are spending all of their income on rent and utilities and have little or nothing left for food, and of course, that means they have nothing left for gifts or special treats at Christmas.
"More working people are seeking help from the Salvos. Even working people are now on our housing register because they cannot afford rent, which has increased this year."
"If people donate money, we can buy what we need for specific age groups, but any gift is welcome.
There will be a Ute at the Kannamurra Festival to put gifts in, and they'll all be given to the Salvos for distribution.
"We are so lucky to live in Horsham; the community is very generous, and we can help those in need," Capt Sutton said.
The Wishing Tree is inside the Horsham Kmart with boxes for gifts. Money can be donated at the registers.
